checkAd

Halberd Corporation's VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Immunity Support Product Shipped

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) reports Vita-Shield-MaxTM, has been shipped! With Covid-19 cases back on the rise fueled by the Delta Variant, this "Immunity Support Nutraceutical Product" is …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) reports Vita-Shield-MaxTM, has been shipped! With Covid-19 cases back on the rise fueled by the Delta Variant, this "Immunity Support Nutraceutical Product" is arriving at the right time.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We will shortly begin selling Vita-Shield-MaxTM and will be releasing details on purchasing our product in the near future, once we have the product in inventory."

Halberd Corporation released a 120-page compilation of medical articles in support of its VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM Nutraceutical product earlier.

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;
support@halberdcorporation.com
http://www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658881/Halberd-Corporations-VITA-SHIELD-MAX ...

Halberd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Revoulutionärer Prozess heilt jede Infektionskrankheit
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halberd Corporation's VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Immunity Support Product Shipped JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) reports Vita-Shield-MaxTM, has been shipped! With Covid-19 cases back on the rise fueled by the Delta Variant, this "Immunity Support Nutraceutical Product" is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Hannan Soil Sampling Continues to Extend Scale and Define Continuity of Copper-Silver ...
SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
IMC Partners with Leading US Brand to Launch cbdMD Products in Israel and Provides Further Details ...
Urban Television Network Corp Stock Symbol Urbt To Launch Crypto Mining Operation
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Halberd Corporation Successfully Establishes Disease Eradication Proof-of-Concept - "Never Before Accomplished"
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Halberd Corp. Advances the Elimination of Antigens Present in Alzheimer’s Disease & PTSD/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Accesswire | Analysen