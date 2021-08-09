African Energy Chamber: Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with Investments and Dialogue (NJ Ayuk)

Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with Investments and Dialogue (NJ Ayuk)

Oh look, it's another heartfelt plea to help Africa.

In this case, the call to action has come from Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). In a recent opinion piece in Al Jazeera, "It's time to make energy poverty in Africa a thing of the past," Mr. Timmermans and Mr. Birol correctly describe the huge energy poverty problem in our continent, noting that nearly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack reliable electricity.

Africa's solution, they proclaim, is to harness "cheap renewables and green investments" to meet the continent's electricity-generation needs. And how will we achieve that goal? The world must come together, they explain, to drive (or perhaps even shove) African countries toward green energy and away from fossil fuels, full speed ahead.

"If we are to succeed in making energy poverty a thing of the past in Africa, we need the whole world to work in concert to put an end to funding overseas coal power, accelerate cooperation on expanding clean electricity in Africa, and scale up financial support from advanced economies," they wrote.

At first glance, their op-ed appears to be a cri de coeur- a plea for the global community to rally together compassionately to help Africa overcome a pressing problem. But that's not what it really is. Instead, it demands that a concerted effort be made to obstruct every approach to resolving African energy poverty but one: the authors' own approach. The approach of the European Commission's European Green Deal, and the International Energy Agency.