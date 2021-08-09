Zuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended on July 31, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.
Event: Zuora Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call: (844) 484-8185 Domestic, (647) 689-5143 International with conference ID 8086231
Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 8086231 available from August 25, 2021 4:00 p.m. PT to September 1, 2021 8:59 p.m. PT
Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available until August 24, 2022
About Zuora, Inc.
Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process across billing, collections and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.
2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005022/en/Zuora Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare