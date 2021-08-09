Zuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended on July 31, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Zuora Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (844) 484-8185 Domestic, (647) 689-5143 International with conference ID 8086231

Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 8086231 available from August 25, 2021 4:00 p.m. PT to September 1, 2021 8:59 p.m. PT

Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available until August 24, 2022