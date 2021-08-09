checkAd

Biocept to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time).

Date/Time:

Monday, August 16, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

 

 

 

Pre-Registration:

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here.

 

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

 

 

 

Dial In:

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the Biocept call:

 

U.S. Callers

855-656-0927

 

Canadian Callers:

855-669-9657

 

Other International Callers:

412-902-4109

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.biocept.com/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9658 for Canadian callers, or (412) 317-0088 for other international callers, and entering the replay access code10157985.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Biocept Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biocept to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 16, 2021 Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 16, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Biocept Names David Karlander as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Medicare Issues Local Coverage Determination for Biocept’s Target Selector Breast Cancer Assay to Detect the HER2 Biomarker from Circulating Tumor Cells
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Biocept Welcomes Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to Board of Directors, Names Director Samuel Riccitelli as Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Biocept to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten