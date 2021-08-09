checkAd

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Completion of Acquisition of American River Bankshares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Bank of Marin Bancorp, “BMRC” (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, “the Bank,” today announced the completion of its acquisition of American River Bankshares, “AMRB” (Nasdaq: AMRB), parent company of American River Bank, effective August 6, 2021. BMRC and AMRB held special meetings of shareholders on July 28, 2021 and each company’s shareholders have approved the acquisition.

Under terms of the agreement, each share of AMRB common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock. The value of the total deal consideration was approximately $125 million, which includes the value of AMRB options being paid in cash by BMRC.

Also under the agreement, two new directors have been added to the Boards of Directors of BMRC and the Bank, effective immediately. The two new directors are Charles D. Fite, President, Fite Development Co. and Nicolas Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Capitol Digital & Califorensics. With these additions, the BMRC and Bank Boards are now comprised of 14 directors.

“We are pleased to complete our acquisition of American River Bank and welcome their customers, employees and shareholders to Bank of Marin,” said Russell A. Colombo, Chief Executive Officer. “Our two organizations share a commitment to exceptional customer service and dedication to our local communities that can now be amplified on a regional scale. As a nearly $4 billion bank, we have greater opportunity to grow assets, acquire talent, expand our footprint, and build infrastructure across a diversified geography.”

With the addition of American River Bank, on a pro forma combined basis, Bank of Marin Bancorp would have total assets of approximately $4.0 billion, total loans outstanding of $2.2 billion (excl. SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans) and total deposits of $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited and excluding purchase accounting adjustments).

Bank of Marin Bancorp received financial advisory services and a fairness opinion from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Stuart Moore Staub served as legal counsel. American River Bankshares received financial advisory services and a fairness opinion from Piper Sandler & Co., and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP served as legal counsel.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of nearly $4.0 billion, Bank of Marin has 31 branches and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, specialty lending and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Bank Of Marin Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Completion of Acquisition of American River Bankshares Bank of Marin Bancorp, “BMRC” (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, “the Bank,” today announced the completion of its acquisition of American River Bankshares, “AMRB” (Nasdaq: AMRB), parent company of American River Bank, effective August …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Bank of Marin Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $9.3 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten