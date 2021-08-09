CCC Promotes John Goodson to Chief Technology Officer

As Chief Technology Officer, Goodson will lead research and development, product development, architecture, security, IT operations and infrastructure, business applications and data science. This will enable CCC to continue powering mission critical workflows, intelligent automation, and better experiences for clients and the millions of drivers they serve.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, names John Goodson Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Goodson joined CCC in 2020 successfully driving innovation across the business, accelerating application of AI throughout solutions, and expanding industries served by the CCC Cloud platform which today serves 30,000 businesses. Goodson succeeds Pete Morowski who is retiring after eight years with the company.

The announcement follows CCC’s return to the public markets listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 2. The return to the public market will accelerate investments in innovation across the P&C insurance economy, including the recently announced plans to incorporate advanced AI into its CCC ONE collision repair platform, as well as full digitization of the estimating process for a portion of repairable claims with the launch of CCC Estimate - STP.

“John’s depth of experience will serve CCC well as we enter our next phase of growth driving new innovation and applied AI that powers our customer’s digital transformation and their ability to improve experiences for the millions of drivers they serve," said CCC Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy. “CCC will continue to deliver industry leading solutions expanding on the reputation Pete Morowski and our technology team earned CCC as a leading AI, SaaS, telematics, IoT provider to the industry. We thank Pete and wish him well in his retirement.”

Goodson joined CCC following successful tenures at multi-billion-dollar technology companies. He has succeeded in advancing the company’s global transformation objectives using AI and data to improve customer experiences. Goodson, who owns numerous technology patents, helped establish several industry standards, such as Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and Open Database Connectivity (ODBC). He is also a published author (“The Data Access Handbook”).