Avaya Acquires Contact Center Developer CTIntegrations, Further Strengthening the Avaya OneCloud Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has acquired CTIntegrations, a specialized contact center software development and system integration company based in Austin, Texas. CTIntegrations provides Avaya with additional digital capabilities for its extensive contact center customer base and will further enhance the Avaya OneCloud AI-powered experience platform.

CTIntegrations is the company behind CT Suite and its connectors, and has been part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem, bringing deep expertise in the Avaya OneCloud platform and an understanding of its customers’ evolving needs. Many current Avaya customers are currently benefitting from CT Suite capabilities that integrate into their Avaya contact centers today.

“We are excited to have the CTIntegrations team join Avaya,” said David Austin, GVP, Corporate Development, Avaya. “The tremendous talent they bring along with their deep domain expertise in Avaya’s contact center platform will immediately add value to our innovation engine and super-charge our Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution. This acquisition also plays a key role in supporting our overall Avaya OneCloud platform beyond CCaaS, so customers can take full advantage of our composable cloud platform with additional building blocks for solutions optimized to address their specific needs.”

“Avaya and CTIntegrations have been outstanding partners for a number of years, and I am confident our customers will benefit from increased synergies as an integrated team,” said Ronny Flaatten, CEO and Founder, CTIntegrations. “We are committed to building an exceptional journey for Avaya customers to leverage the benefits of next-generation cloud, including hybrid cloud, with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions, and to further extend the capabilities of the composable Avaya OneCloud platform.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction closed earlier in August 2021 and is not expected to have a material financial impact for the current quarter.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

