AeroFarms to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series and IPO Edge Fireside Chat

August 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET -- Management will participate in Nobel Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek. The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from AeroFarms Co-Founder and CEO David Rosenberg and CFO Guy Blanchard, followed by a Q&A session hosted by Noble Senior Research Analyst, Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience. Registration is free and open to all investors.

To register, CLICK HERE

August 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET -- IPO Edge will host a fireside chat with AeroFarms management. The live event will feature AeroFarms Co-Founder and CEO David Rosenberg and CFO Guy Blanchard. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 60 minutes and include a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.