Dalrada Health and Vivera Pharmaceuticals Announce New Diagnostic Laboratory Joint Venture

Jointly, Dalrada Health & Vivera will collaborate to ensure businesses continuity and longevity. Initially, Pala Diagnostics will offer point-of-care, EUA approved, rapid antigen testing and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19.

To address the ongoing demand for COVID-19 testing and to catalyze safe return of the workforce, Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO , “Dalrada”) is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Dalrada Health, entered into a joint venture partnership with Vivera Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Vivera”) to form Pala Diagnostics, LLC (“Pala Diagnostics”). The expanded national capabilities of Mission Viejo, California-based Pala Diagnostics include full on-site testing services for high-volume settings, rapid results within 24 hours for PCR testing, and a range of life science testing including SARS-CoV-2.

For this joint venture, Dalrada Health identified regulatory, quality assurance, and compliance requirements and certifications needed to address high-volume operations. Dalrada Health streamlined efficiencies by implementing the policies, procedures, and processes then placed industry expert personnel to accelerate the establishment of Pala Diagnostics.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada states, “Routine COVID-19 testing is an ongoing requirement for some industries including universities, businesses, airlines, and public venues. As people return to school, work, traveling, and gathering, Pala Diagnostics’ mobile concierge and certified laboratory services play a vital role.”

Vivera brings to the Pala Diagnostics joint venture its current operations including its extensive network of health care providers and end customers across multiple industries. Vivera is vertically integrated with technology and distribution for its pharmaceutical, medical device, advanced diagnostics, and medical technologies products. Vivera has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds.

Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera states, “This joint venture between Dalrada Health and Vivera expands operational capabilities for Pala Diagnostics. Vivera has, since the beginning of the pandemic, sought to bring the best of COVID-19 testing to patients and providers. As schools and businesses begin to reopen on a full-time basis, we look forward to providing testing services to ensure safer communities.”