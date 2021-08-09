Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Releases Hall Of Fantasy League Mobile App and Announces Date for Inaugural Draft

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that the mobile app for the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”) is now available for download on the App Store and can be accessed here. The HOFL is the first national fantasy football league that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy football team with a community of shared Stakeholders.

The HOFL App provides Stakeholders with the ultimate social fantasy platform to engage with their peers and influence the decision-making of their teams’ Front Offices. On the App, Stakeholders have the ability to follow their franchise, track their Stakes, provide input on key decisions and get news and content that is specific to both their team and the league. The HOFL, along with its General Managers and Team Captains, will produce written and video content exclusive to the App, which will chronicle the season while providing commentary and analysis around matchups, waiver pickups, trades and roster decisions. This intriguing fantasy content and insight will allow Stakeholders to get a “behind-the-scenes” look at how some of the best minds in fantasy manage their teams throughout the course of a season.