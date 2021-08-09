checkAd

Cortexyme Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today provided an update on expected clinical top-line data and reported second quarter 2021 financial results.

“Evidence demonstrating a causal link between the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis and neurodegeneration continues to grow. We are pleased with the rigorous and efficient execution of the GAIN trial and are excited to be rapidly approaching such a significant milestone for our industry. By following the evidence, we have developed a potential therapeutic with a breakthrough mechanism of action upstream of multiple aspects of Alzheimer’s disease pathology including inflammation and neurodegeneration. We look forward to sharing a robust top-line data set by mid-November 2021,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair.

“We believe positive data from the GAIN Trial could fundamentally shift the paradigm of neurodegeneration research and disease-modifying treatment in the Alzheimer’s field and we intend to rapidly pursue collaboration with the FDA for the benefit of patients. Cortexyme is confident that we have enrolled the right population and that the study is powered to show a meaningful treatment effect. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide real change for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers,” said Michael Detke, MD, PhD, Cortexyme’s chief medical officer.

Pivotal GAIN Trial Top-line Data Expected by Mid-November 2021

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease with the company’s pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial that enrolled 643 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to its Phase 2 periodontal disease REPAIR sub-study in 233 patients. Less than 100 participants are pending treatment completion in the study. The following are key highlights as the company readies for its GAIN and REPAIR top-line data:

  • The GAIN Trial is powered at approximately 90% to show a 50% slowing of decline as measured by the cognitive and functional co-primary clinical endpoints of ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL.
  • Top-line data will also include other secondary and exploratory clinical measures and biomarker data to support disease modification in addition to key safety and tolerability outcomes.
  • The Phase 2 periodontal disease REPAIR sub-study of the GAIN Trial evaluates standard clinical endpoints of periodontitis, including gingival pocket depth, clinical attachment level, and bleeding on probing.
  • GAIN Trial baseline demographics confirm a representative patient population of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s participants, including the ratio of female patients (57% female to 42% male), a balance of mild and moderate patients (50% mild and 50% moderate based on MMSE measure), a representative proportion of ApoE4 carriers (64%), and approximately three-fourths (74%) of patients using cholinesterase inhibitors/memantine for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. Importantly, the GAIN Trial includes higher than average diversity with approximately 20% representation from Black and African American, Hispanic and Latino, and patients of other racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Scientific and Pipeline Updates

Seite 1 von 5
Cortexyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today provided an update on expected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Cortexyme to Present at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Cortexyme Presents Data Linking P. Gingivalis to Elevated Levels of Phospho-tau217 Reinforcing Evidence of Pathogen as Causative Agent of Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Cortexyme Announces Lead 3CLpro Inhibitor for the Treatment of Coronavirus Infection
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Cortexyme to Present New Data at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Atuzaginstat Disrupts Biofilms and is Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Periodontal Disease at IADR 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Cortexyme to Host Symposium at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten