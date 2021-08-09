Cortexyme Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today provided an update on expected clinical top-line data and reported second quarter 2021 financial results.
“Evidence demonstrating a causal link between the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis and neurodegeneration continues to grow. We are pleased with the rigorous and efficient execution of the GAIN trial and are excited to be rapidly approaching such a significant milestone for our industry. By following the evidence, we have developed a potential therapeutic with a breakthrough mechanism of action upstream of multiple aspects of Alzheimer’s disease pathology including inflammation and neurodegeneration. We look forward to sharing a robust top-line data set by mid-November 2021,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair.
“We believe positive data from the GAIN Trial could fundamentally shift the paradigm of neurodegeneration research and disease-modifying treatment in the Alzheimer’s field and we intend to rapidly pursue collaboration with the FDA for the benefit of patients. Cortexyme is confident that we have enrolled the right population and that the study is powered to show a meaningful treatment effect. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide real change for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers,” said Michael Detke, MD, PhD, Cortexyme’s chief medical officer.
Pivotal GAIN Trial Top-line Data Expected by Mid-November 2021
Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease with the company’s pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial that enrolled 643 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to its Phase 2 periodontal disease REPAIR sub-study in 233 patients. Less than 100 participants are pending treatment completion in the study. The following are key highlights as the company readies for its GAIN and REPAIR top-line data:
- The GAIN Trial is powered at approximately 90% to show a 50% slowing of decline as measured by the cognitive and functional co-primary clinical endpoints of ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL.
- Top-line data will also include other secondary and exploratory clinical measures and biomarker data to support disease modification in addition to key safety and tolerability outcomes.
- The Phase 2 periodontal disease REPAIR sub-study of the GAIN Trial evaluates standard clinical endpoints of periodontitis, including gingival pocket depth, clinical attachment level, and bleeding on probing.
- GAIN Trial baseline demographics confirm a representative patient population of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s participants, including the ratio of female patients (57% female to 42% male), a balance of mild and moderate patients (50% mild and 50% moderate based on MMSE measure), a representative proportion of ApoE4 carriers (64%), and approximately three-fourths (74%) of patients using cholinesterase inhibitors/memantine for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. Importantly, the GAIN Trial includes higher than average diversity with approximately 20% representation from Black and African American, Hispanic and Latino, and patients of other racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Scientific and Pipeline Updates
