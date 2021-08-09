Cortexyme Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today provided an update on expected clinical top-line data and reported second quarter 2021 financial results.

“Evidence demonstrating a causal link between the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis and neurodegeneration continues to grow. We are pleased with the rigorous and efficient execution of the GAIN trial and are excited to be rapidly approaching such a significant milestone for our industry. By following the evidence, we have developed a potential therapeutic with a breakthrough mechanism of action upstream of multiple aspects of Alzheimer’s disease pathology including inflammation and neurodegeneration. We look forward to sharing a robust top-line data set by mid-November 2021,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair.