Day & Ross Again Selects PowerFleet Telematics for Total U.S. Trailer Visibility 

The PowerFleet LV-500 will Provide Enhanced Visibility and Cost-effective Operations

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, will be expanding the deployment of its LV-500 solar-powered trailer tracking solution to transportation company, Day & Ross’ U.S fleet operations. With a focus on performance and reliability, Day & Ross will be implementing the solution across a fleet of 3,000 trailers to achieve better asset visibility and increased utilization. 

After the successful rollout of PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution to Day & Ross’ Canadian fleet, the company has decided to expand the solution to its U.S. operations. Day & Ross has become a pivotal player in transportation and logistics in North America with its operational footprint expanding even further after the acquisition of A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport in 2019. 

“After the positive feedback we received from mechanics, dispatchers, and management from our Canadian team, we determined that PowerFleet’s LV-500 solution was the right trailer tracking solution for our U.S. fleet,” said David Carr, President, Dedicated, North America, Day & Ross. “PowerFleet's trailer tracking solution provides reliable visibility into exactly how and where our equipment is being utilized so that we can gain greater fleet efficiencies. The total cost of ownership was another major consideration and with PowerFleet's LV-500 supercapacitors and 4G LTE connectivity, we are assured long service life of the devices.”

The patent-pending PowerFleet LV-500 is the industry’s first multi-powered asset tracking solution, leveraging solar panels, supercapacitors and long-lasting primary batteries for unmatched service life and critical event visibility. It delivers frequent reporting on the status and location of trailers through PowerFleet’s cloud-based application. A self-contained device that requires no connection to external power, the LV-500 can be installed in 10 minutes or less and provides maintenance-free performance.

