Brixton Metals Drills 976.52m of 0.36% CuEq including 550.52m of 0.51% CuEq including 117.00m of 0.73% CuEq at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, “Hole THN21-183 is our best porphyry hole to date on the Camp Creek Target and clearly demonstrates the significant potential for a large mineralized system. We are seeing a consistent encouraging pattern with grades increasing both at depth and as we step out from previous deep drilling. Drill hole THN21-183 and 184 (assays pending) are the first holes drilled in Camp Creek where chalcopyrite is more abundant than pyrite, which indicates we are closer to the core of the system than in previous deep holes. Many porphyry Cu systems have a bornite-rich core, in which the copper and gold grades typically increase by factors of 2-3 times. Results from these deep holes will help vector towards the porphyry center. A recently completed Mobile MT geophysical survey images a large conductor in this area. Our drilling to date has only tested the margin of this multi-kilometer scale anomaly, where we have observed notably increasing grades towards the more conductive zone.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “ Company ” or “ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce drill results from THN21-183 at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. The Camp Creek Target is part of the larger, wholly owned Thorn Project, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

THN21-181A was a 91m extension of hole THN20-181 that was drilled in 2020 for a new total depth of 1087.22m. This hole was drilled at 132-degree azimuth with a -75 degree dip. Please see the Company’s news release dated January 18, 2021, where porphyry style mineralization was intercepted over a 439m interval. The assay results for hole 181 and 181A are combined and restated in Table 1 below. Hole 181A ended in a post mineral dyke.

In 2021, hole THN21-183 was collared on the same pad as hole 181 and was drilled to a total depth of 1336.51m. Hole 183 was drilled at 210-degree azimuth with a -70 degree dip. Hole 183 ended in porphyry style mineralization within a geochemically distinct, anomalously mineralized porphyry phase. Mineralization in this hole has a strong positive correlation with vein density.

A follow up hole, THN21-184, was collared 230m west of THN21-183. It was drilled to a total depth of 1198.25m and intercepted broad porphyry style mineralization and potassic alteration similar to THN21-183.

Brixton plans to drill multiple deep holes with the aid of wedges guided by geochemistry and geophysics to target the enriched core of the porphyry system.

Table 1. THN21-181A and THN21-183 Assay Results.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(ppm) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq % THN20-181 & THN21-181A

(132/-75) 436.00 1074.07 638.07 1841.19 0.07 2.28 125.62 0.30% Incl. 828.00 1074.07 246.07 2755.63 0.10 2.72 226.08 0.46% or Incl. 830.00 957.42 127.42 3032.22 0.11 3.44 304.29 0.53% THN21-183

(210/-70) 360.00 1336.52 976.52 2235.09 0.07 2.06 154.38 0.36% Incl. 786.00 1336.52 550.52 3227.62 0.09 2.61 239.95 0.51% or Incl. 1028.00 1145.00 117.00 4613.51 0.13 3.92 359.33 0.73%

NQ size core samples were cut in half and sampled at nominal 2.0m intervals. All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. Further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.72/lb Cu, US$ 1851.52/oz Au, US$ 25.95/oz Ag, $US 14.00/lb Mo. These represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations do not consider metals recoveries. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.72584 * Au g/t) + (0.1017 * Ag g/t) + (0.00038 * Mo ppm).

Brixton contracted Expert Geophysics Limited to conduct an Airborne Magnetic and Mobile Magnetotelluric (MMT) geophysical survey covering the Trapper Gold, Camp Creek Porphyry, Outlaw Gold and West Copper Targets. The results of the MMT survey identified a large conductive feature proximal to the Camp Creek Porphyry Target that extends beyond 2km depth.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated “We are delighted to have confirmed that pyrite gives way to chalcopyrite at depth generating some of the best copper intervals to date for the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. The porphyry style mineralization appears to start around 300-400m depth. Drilling into the core of the system is the primary objective for the Camp Creek Target. We plan to end the season strong, having two drills turning with one at Camp Creek to test the core of the porphyry system and the other at the Trapper Gold Target where geologists recently discovered visible gold in surface samples.”

Camp Creek Porphyry Target

The Camp Creek Target is located 6km from the Thorn Camp and approximately 90km east-northeast from Juneau, Alaska. At surface, the Camp Creek target displays intense epithermal-style alteration with associated high-sulfidation Cu-Ag-Au veins and vein breccias, along with porphyry-associated mineralized diatreme breccias. THN19-150, which targeted the Oban Breccia, returned 554m of 0.57 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu, 43.18 g/t Ag, including 136m of 1.35 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu, 133.62 g/t Ag. At depth, Calc-Alkalic porphyry mineralization occurs in several geochemically distinct porphyry phases, as defined by UBC’s Mineral Deposit Research Unit. The strongest mineralization occurs in Porphyry X, a crowded plagioclase porphyry of probable Cretaceous age, characterized by well-defined stacked biotite, a feature typical of mineral-related porphyry phases. Mineralization is also hosted in Triassic Stuhini Group sedimentary rocks, which are intruded by the porphyry phases. Only three holes to date have reached depths of greater than 1000 meters.

Further deep drilling is required to identify and define the core of the Camp Creek Porphyry system.



Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton Metals Corporation. An independent quality assurance and quality control review for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn and Mo was completed by Caroline Vallat, P.Geo., Geospark Consulting Inc. (author), which returned overall strong accuracy and precision of the analytical results. The gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum duplicate pair assay results are well correlated, and it is the author’s opinion that strong precision is inferred within the reported analytical results. Core samples were taken at 2.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Standard instances analyzed with the 2021 Thorn samples have been reviewed and the independent author’s opinion is that there is inferred strong accuracy within the primary gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum assays. The 2021 Thorn project analytical results have been determined to be high quality and have passed this QAQC review.

The certified reference materials (standards) were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous river/landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information in this press release. Mr. Thompson is the Chairman, CEO, President, is a founding Director and shareholder of the Company.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: The Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to High Power Exploration now Ivanhoe Electric Inc., see March 2, 2021 news release). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

