checkAd

Clean Earth’s Modesto Facility Achieves NAID AAA Certification for Facility-Based Hard Drive and Solid State Device Destruction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

  • NAID AAA Certification acknowledges Clean Earth’s commitment to continuing excellence in IT asset disposition (ITAD) processing capabilities and security.
  • Certification strengthens Clean Earth’s credibility for secure data destruction services in Modesto, California.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that their Clean Earth division’s facility in Modesto, California, has earned a Facility-based Operation Endorsement for Physical Hard Drive and Solid State Device Destruction from the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID). This Clean Earth facility received certification approval on July 16, after successfully completing internal process audits and enhancing security features, including security cameras, badge access, and alarm systems.

The certification verifies Clean Earth’s compliance with applicable laws related to the protection of sensitive information on physical hard drives and solid state devices by shredding these devices within its Modesto, California, facility. This is the second Clean Earth facility to earn this specific NAID certification, with the first being in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This NAID AAA Certification reassures customers that there is a standardized level of security utilized in Clean Earth’s IT asset disposition (ITAD) services.

“Clean Earth’s electronics processing facility in Modesto is committed to establishing and maintaining security processes and procedures to enable the secure handling of hard drives and solid state devices,” said Clean Earth President David Stanton. “Clean Earth understands how critical it is to properly manage and destroy electronics that contain sensitive data. This certification gives our customers the additional peace of mind that comes with knowing we have been audited to NAID AAA certification standards.”

NAID is an operational accreditation program for verifying data destruction service provider compliance in accordance with data protection regulations and security standards related to the physical destruction of hard drives and solid state devices.

By obtaining this NAID AAA Certification, Clean Earth has demonstrated that it is prepared to work alongside highly-regulated industries like banking, healthcare, and government that often require higher data destruction standards.

Clean Earth offers a plethora of waste management solutions that span several industries, and this NAID AAA Certification continues to solidify that ITAD will be a continuous and prominent part of the company’s offerings. Key components of Clean Earth’s integrated strategy for effective data disposal are:

  • The protection of private data.
  • Reduction in the amount of waste produced.
  • Compliance and safety in every step.
  • The implementation of best practices for handling waste on-site.
  • Customized treatment options to meet specific customer needs.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Clean Earth
Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Earth’s Modesto Facility Achieves NAID AAA Certification for Facility-Based Hard Drive and Solid State Device Destruction NAID AAA Certification acknowledges Clean Earth’s commitment to continuing excellence in IT asset disposition (ITAD) processing capabilities and security.Certification strengthens Clean Earth’s credibility for secure data destruction services in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board