ARCA biopharma Announces Submission of PCT Patent Application for the Treatment of Coronavirus Infection and Associated Coagulopathy with rNAPc2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it has submitted a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application, following on previously submitted provisional patent applications, for the use of the Company’s developmental drug rNAPc2 to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The patent is based on novel research discoveries from the laboratory of Univ.-Prof. Dr. Wolfram Ruf, at the Center for Thrombosis and Hemostasis (CTH) of the University Medical Center Mainz, Germany. The Company believes that this patent, if issued, could potentially provide effective market exclusivity for rNAPc2 in certain countries for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated coagulopathy into approximately 2040, if rNAPc2 is further developed and approved for this indication. The Company plans to pursue related patent protection in foreign jurisdictions as appropriate.

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international treaty with more than 150 Contracting States. The PCT makes it possible to seek patent protection for an invention simultaneously in a large number of countries by filing a single “international” patent application instead of filing several separate national or regional patent applications. The granting of patents remains under the control of the national or regional patent offices in what is called the “national phase”.

rNAPc2 is a small recombinant protein being developed as a potential treatment for serious viral infections, initially focusing on COVID-19. rNAPc2 is a potent, selective inhibitor of tissue factor (TF), which has been identified as playing a central role in the inflammatory response to viral infections and in the process of viral dissemination. Its unique mechanism of action gives rNAPc2 a combination of anti-coagulant, anti-inflammatory and potential anti-viral properties, and therefore the Company believes it may be effective in addressing the impact of viral infections from multiple pathways. rNAPc2 has previously undergone Phase 1 and Phase 2 testing in more than 700 patients, including in clinical studies for prevention of venous and arterial thrombosis, where it showed efficacy in inhibiting the TF pathway and was well tolerated at therapeutic doses. Recent research suggests that the disease syndrome caused by SARS-CoV-2 may have much in common with other severe infections in which the infection process causes inappropriate activation of the coagulation system and other aspects of the immune response, resulting in serious complications. Recent mechanistic discoveries including research from Dr. Ruf’s laboratory as well as prior data from studies in non-human primates (NHPs) given lethal doses of Ebola or Marburg filoviruses demonstrating morbidity and mortality reductions, decreases in inflammatory biomarkers and reduction in viral load, indicate that rNAPc2 may have important antiviral and anti-inflammatory activity in addition to its anticoagulant effects.

