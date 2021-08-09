Cavco Industries Names Allison K. Aden as Chief Financial Officer

In her new role, Ms. Aden will lead Cavco’s financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology and finance-related operations. She will also serve as a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team and will report to Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

PHOENIX, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has named Allison K. Aden as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Allison to Cavco’s leadership team,” said Mr. Boor. “With a proven record of achievement in rigorous and fast-paced environments in both public and private equity-owned multinational companies, she has demonstrated success as a collaborative business partner, problem solver and results-driven leader.”

“I look forward to working closely with Bill, the leadership team and the Board of Directors to build on Cavco’s growth and success,” added Ms. Aden. “I relish the opportunity to draw upon my experience to provide strategic financial leadership and insights to the Company.”

Allison K. Aden's Background

Ms. Aden brings significant financial, business and operational experience to Cavco. From July 2018 to August 2021, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Diversified Technologies, an industry-leading technology solutions provider delivering innovative digital media, collaborative, broadcasting, electronic security and integrated IT solutions. Prior to joining Diversified Technologies, Ms. Aden served from 2015 to 2018 as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE: SWM), a leading global provider of highly engineered solutions and advanced materials for a variety of industries. Other experience includes financial management positions with Americold Logistics, Recall Corporation, LNR Property Corporation, PRG-Schultz International, Hewlett-Packard and McKesson Corporation.

Ms. Aden earned her bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Missouri – Columbia and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. Ms. Aden is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Georgia Society of CPAs.