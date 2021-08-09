Signature Resources Announces CFO Appointment

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna McLean as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of Signature, effective immediately. The appointment of Ms. McLean is key in positioning Signature’s Management to successfully lead the Company’s continued growth with efficiency and effectiveness.



Jonathan Held has stepped down from the CFO position to pursue other interests but will remain for a duration to ensure a smooth and complete transition. Mr. Held, CPA, CA is a seasoned financial executive with CFO level experience with both private and public companies. He has held the position of CFO and Director of Signature for over eight years from its inception and has been integral to Signature’s successful growth as a highly valued member of the Company’s management team.