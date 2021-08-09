checkAd

Signature Resources Announces CFO Appointment

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna McLean as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of Signature, effective immediately. The appointment of Ms. McLean is key in positioning Signature’s Management to successfully lead the Company’s continued growth with efficiency and effectiveness.

Jonathan Held has stepped down from the CFO position to pursue other interests but will remain for a duration to ensure a smooth and complete transition. Mr. Held, CPA, CA is a seasoned financial executive with CFO level experience with both private and public companies. He has held the position of CFO and Director of Signature for over eight years from its inception and has been integral to Signature’s successful growth as a highly valued member of the Company’s management team.

Donna McLean is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of financial reporting and corporate administration. Ms. McLean has served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller for numerous publicly traded and private companies including a number of mineral exploration companies. She serves as Manager, Accounting Services with Grove Corporate Services Ltd. (www.grovecorp.ca) that provides governance, accounting and administrative services to small-cap public and private companies in Canada. Ms. McLean also serves as Chief Financial Officer for Unigold Inc., Firestone Ventures Inc. and Avidian Gold Corp. Ms. McLean will be joined by Ms. Sarah Morrison, Chief Operating Officer, Grove Corporate Services, who will be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary for the Company.

Sarah and I are delighted to be adding Signature to our quality resource-based client stable. We believe they are poised for sustainable growth and exploration success, and we look forward to bringing our corporate services support to the team with the mutual aim of unlocking the value of the Lingman Lake Gold Camp for shareholders.”

Donna McLean – CFO

“I am very pleased to welcome Donna into the CFO role. Her skill set, successful track record, and professionalism position her as a key member of Signature’s management team. I look forward to working closely with her to continue the successful growth of the Company and its value delivery to shareholders. It is a bittersweet task to wish Jonathan well with his new undertakings. Signature has been blessed with his dedication, skill, discipline, and attention to detail and the CFO transition process shall continue to benefit from this. He has been and will remain, a highly respected and cherished member of Signature’s family. We sincerely wish him well.”

Robert Vallis – President, CEO, and Director

