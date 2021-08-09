checkAd

Atlas Air Worldwide Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Company’s Second Report Features ESG Priorities and Highlights Progress Made in 2020

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced the release of its second environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

Featuring the theme “Caring for the World We Carry,” the 2020 ESG Report shares milestones in the Company’s ongoing sustainability journey. The report highlights progress on key initiatives and programs that support the Company’s four overarching ESG priorities: Responsible Business Growth; Environmental Stewardship; Career, Culture & Equity for Our People; and Social Impact & Community Engagement.

“We are dedicated to advancing our environmental, social and governance commitments and helping to lead our industry forward,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “Our long-standing commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen is ingrained in our company culture. This commitment has served as the foundation for how we have navigated the pandemic in 2020 and continue to do so today. We appreciate the efforts of our extraordinary team around the world as we continue to make progress on our ESG priorities.”

Key highlights from our 2020 performance include:

  • Enhancing global prosperity and supporting local communities by transporting critical personal protective equipment, COVID-19 vaccines and e-commerce deliveries around the world, donating meals to frontline responders and charitable organizations, and continuing our long-standing commitment to Junior Achievement.
  • Prioritizing the Company’s ESG efforts with the addition of environmental and sustainability matters to the purview of our Board of Directors’ Nominating and Governance Committee. In addition, we hired an experienced leader to accelerate and expand our ESG efforts in the newly created role of Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.
  • Serving as responsible environmental stewards, including completing a transoceanic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) test flight, voluntarily tracking and reporting emissions in accordance with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and upgrading our fleet to continually improve our fuel efficiency.
  • Strengthening the employee experience by elevating the quality of work life for all employees through the launch of our Elevate Atlas initiative, enhancing the Company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy through the formation of two DEI Councils, and celebrating the creation and growth of employee-led initiatives.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:
Investors:  InvestorRelations@atlasair.com 
Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com 





