Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Sarita James and Said Ouissal to its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has appointed Sarita James and Said Ouissal to its board of directors, effective immediately. As a result, Marathon’s board of directors now consists of seven directors, including five independent directors and two inside directors.



“As the Bitcoin ecosystem becomes increasingly more complex and institutionalized, we believe it is imperative to add proven leaders with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to our board who can help strategically position Marathon for continued success,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “Both Sarita and Said have track records of successfully leading and growing organizations in industries directly pertinent to our own, and we are confident that their guidance will be of great value to our business and to our shareholders as we work to continue building Marathon into one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America.”