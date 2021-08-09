Vivos Therapeutics Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 204-4368, or for international callers, (720) 543-0214. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 3460553. The replay will be available until August 26, 2021.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results as well as provide an overview of the Company’s recent milestones and growth strategy.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at https://vivoslife.com/investor-relations/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

