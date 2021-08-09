Alimera Sciences and Tanner Pharma Group Initiate Global Named Patient Program for ILUVIEN

The agreement names Tanner as the exclusive provider of ILUVIEN in specific countries outside of the United States on a named-patient basis where the product is not commercially available for patients with DME and NIU-PS.

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences Europe Limited (“Alimera”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimera Sciences, Inc., and Tanner Pharma UK Limited (“Tanner”) announced today the initiation of a Named Patient Program for ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg globally for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and in Europe and the Middle East, for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIU-PS).

“Alimera is excited to partner with Tanner to offer additional distribution of ILUVIEN to patients globally,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This program will potentially help support patients with diabetic macular edema and non-infectious posterior uveitis who would otherwise not have access to a long-term option and will continue Alimera’s commitment to physicians and their patients with diseases of the retina.”

“We are proud to work with Alimera to make ILUVIEN available to patients in countries where it is not commercially available,” said Banks Bourne, Chairman and Founder of Tanner Pharma Group. “This partnership reflects the type of company and innovative product Tanner strives to offer.”

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant that is injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease and number of treatments required, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS). The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.