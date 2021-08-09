Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Karl Voss, Ph.D., as Vice President of Life Sciences Research and Development

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the appointment of Karl Voss, Ph.D., as Vice President of Life Sciences Research and Development. He and his team will work out of Nautilus’ research headquarters in San Carlos, California.

Dr. Voss brings more than 20 years of experience directing single-molecule biophysics and biochemistry, cell biology, and materials science research at leading biotechnology and life sciences companies. He was previously Vice President of Consumables Research and Development at Pacific Biosciences, where he led scientific efforts to productize the company’s long-read, single-molecule DNA sequencing instruments. Across 13 years, his roles in the development of the company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing platform included driving the chemistry underlying SMRT, as well as contributing to instrument and software integration programs.

“With his deep expertise across research and development in single-molecule biochemistry, life sciences platforms, and systems integration, Karl has been instrumental in bringing a foundational long-read, single-molecule sequencing platform from prototype to product,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “We are excited to welcome him to our team as we seek to transform our understanding of human biology beyond the genome and drive the type of fundamental advancements in biomedical research that we believe our protein analysis platform can make possible.”

Prior to his work with Pacific Biosciences, Dr. Voss made substantial contributions at Cell Biosciences and Applied Biosystems. Dr. Voss received his B.S. in Biochemistry and Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Alberta.

“Nautilus is taking a truly revolutionary approach to unlocking the potential of proteomics – a relatively untapped but enormously valuable source of information about human biology,” said Dr. Voss. “I’m thrilled to join Nautilus’ stellar leadership team to further develop the first proteomics platform that will power a new era of precision therapies, tools, and applications.”