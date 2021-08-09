Spectral Medical Announces Internal Reorganization of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Dialco Medical to Enhance Operations and Accelerate Commercialization

﻿ ﻿TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. ( “Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) , today announced an internal reorganization to strengthen the core competencies and management of its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”). In connection with the reorganization, there will be four department directors, responsible for the following areas: sales & marketing; quality assurance and regulatory affairs (QA/RA), clinical; and technical. The QA/RA and clinical departments will share responsibilities across Spectral’s operations, including PMX, while the technical and sales & marketing departments will be exclusively focused on advancing Dialco’s operations. Each of the department directors will report directly to Chis Seto, the Company’s CEO, on an interim basis. In connection with the reorganization, the Company announces that Gualtiero Guadagni has resigned as President of Dialco to pursue other opportunities.

Chris Seto, CEO of Spectral, stated, “We are making tremendous progress advancing our Dialco subsidiary, and believe this internal reorganization will help strengthen the organization in advance of key upcoming milestones. Specifically, we are progressing our DIMI usability trial, which is the final regulatory step required before seeking FDA clearance for in-home hemodialysis use. We are on track to commence site initiation and patient enrollment for the DIMI usability trial during the third quarter of 2021 with the completion of the study expected in the first half of 2022 and FDA submission anticipated in the third quarter of 2022. Regarding DIMI product development, we look forward to submitting the 510(k) application for our DIMI peritoneal dialysis software in the fourth quarter of 2021 and we are rapidly advancing development of prepackaged sterile dialysate, which we expect to complete by the end of third quarter of 2022. Finally, in terms of our SAMI device, which already has both FDA and Health Canada regulatory approvals, we are building our commercial infrastructure and salesforce with plans to hire field reps at a rate of 3 per quarter. In addition, a number of premier healthcare institutions in both Canada and the U.S. have agreed to conduct clinical evaluations of SAMI later this year. At the same time, we are in active discussions with potential distribution partners, and look forward to providing additional updates in the near future.”