Enlivex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Nes Ziona, Israel, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021 and provided a business update.

“We are very pleased with our recent progress, which has placed us on track to achieve a steady cadence of value creating milestones,” said Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex. “Our placebo-controlled Phase IIb sepsis trial is ongoing, with top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2022. We are also on track to initiate a Phase IIb trial evaluating AllocetraTM as a treatment for severe/critical COVID-19 patients in Israel in Q3 of this year, and we plan to expand the trial to include European sites thereafter. These trials are each supported by compelling clinical data that highlight the broad applicability of Allocetra’s immunotherapeutic mechanism of action.”

Dr. Hershkovitz continued, “Alongside our clinical progress, we have also generated preclinical data highlighting Allocetra’s potential to synergistically enhance the efficacy of cancer therapies. By combining AllocetraTM with these therapies, we believe we can improve response rates and provide effective therapeutic options to patients who currently have none available. We look forward to evaluating this hypothesis through our planned Phase Ib solid tumor trial. With a strong financial position and talented leadership team, we believe we are well positioned to advance these and our other clinical studies as we work to become a leader in cell therapies for infectious, inflammatory and oncologic diseases.”