checkAd

Enlivex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   


  • Top-line results from Phase IIb sepsis trial expected in Q2 2022
  • Phase IIb trial in severe and critical COVID-19 patients planned for initiation in Q3 2021
  • Initiation of a Phase Ib trial evaluating AllocetraTM in combination with chemotherapy in solid peritoneal tumors planned for Q4 2021
  • Phase Ib trial evaluating AllocetraTM in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors planned for initiation in the first half of 2022
  • Initiated design and construction process for a new cGMP AllocetraTM manufacturing plant

Nes Ziona, Israel, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021 and provided a business update.

“We are very pleased with our recent progress, which has placed us on track to achieve a steady cadence of value creating milestones,” said Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex. “Our placebo-controlled Phase IIb sepsis trial is ongoing, with top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2022. We are also on track to initiate a Phase IIb trial evaluating AllocetraTM as a treatment for severe/critical COVID-19 patients in Israel in Q3 of this year, and we plan to expand the trial to include European sites thereafter. These trials are each supported by compelling clinical data that highlight the broad applicability of Allocetra’s immunotherapeutic mechanism of action.”

Dr. Hershkovitz continued, “Alongside our clinical progress, we have also generated preclinical data highlighting Allocetra’s potential to synergistically enhance the efficacy of cancer therapies. By combining AllocetraTM with these therapies, we believe we can improve response rates and provide effective therapeutic options to patients who currently have none available. We look forward to evaluating this hypothesis through our planned Phase Ib solid tumor trial. With a strong financial position and talented leadership team, we believe we are well positioned to advance these and our other clinical studies as we work to become a leader in cell therapies for infectious, inflammatory and oncologic diseases.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update Top-line results from Phase IIb sepsis trial expected in Q2 2022Phase IIb trial in severe and critical COVID-19 patients planned for initiation in Q3 2021Initiation of a Phase Ib trial evaluating AllocetraTM in combination with chemotherapy in solid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board