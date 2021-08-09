checkAd

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Strategic and Commercial Partnership with European Surgical Equipment Leader adeor medical AG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced it has entered into a strategic and commercial partnership with German-based surgical equipment leader adeor medical AG for powered neurosurgical drill solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, ClearPoint Neuro will act as the distributor in the United States for adeor’s recently FDA-cleared Velocity Alpha high-speed surgical drill system currently utilized by neurosurgeons in the operating room for cranial and spinal procedures. adeor medical AG has also agreed to develop an MRI conditional version for which ClearPoint Neuro will have exclusive global distribution rights.

“adeor is a recognized leader in this space in Europe with over 30 years of high-speed drill development experience,” stated Dominic Hasbach, CEO of adeor medical AG. “Our recent FDA clearance and partnership with ClearPoint Neuro means that together, we can leverage the advanced neurosurgical acumen of their field team to penetrate the market in the United States in 2021 with a best-in-class product initially for OR-based procedures, and in the future for MR-based procedures. We estimate the total market for powered drill solutions in the U.S. to be approximately $200M1 and growing. We look forward to starting with the cranial and spine market alongside ClearPoint, which we believe to be in excess of $50M today.”

“Quick and simple access to the brain and parts of the spine is crucial for all of ClearPoint’s lines of business, whether it be Biologics and Drug Delivery, Brain Computer Interfaces, or other core strategic procedures ClearPoint supports,” said Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. “We are delighted to announce a partnership with this industry leader to launch current and develop future custom drill and accessory innovations. We believe an MRI conditional drill solution may reduce procedure time from 15 minutes to over an hour in multi-trajectory drug delivery cases. This added distribution agreement for non-MRI powered drills for the operating room further demonstrates the scale we are able to achieve with our commercial and clinical specialist team here in the U.S. as we continue to add best-in-class products to our portfolio, with or without a dependency on MRI.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Strategic and Commercial Partnership with European Surgical Equipment Leader adeor medical AG SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced it has entered into a strategic and commercial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board