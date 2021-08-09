aTyr Pharma Announces Two Abstracts for ATYR1923 Accepted for Presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that two abstracts for the company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, have been accepted for presentation at the 2021 European Respiratory Society International Congress to be held virtually September 5 – 8.

Title: Treatment with ATYR1923 reduces biomarkers in COVID-19 pneumonia

Authors: Ryan Adams, Gennyne Walker, Lauren Guy, Lauren Sitts, Nelson Kinnersley, Lisa Carey, Leslie Nangle, Sanjay Shukla. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, Octa Consulting Services, Harpenden, United Kingdom.

Session Title: Diagnosis and Management of COVID-19

Presentation Format: E-poster

Presentation Date and Time: September 5, 2021 from 7:15AM – 8:15AM ET

Title: Immunomodulatory protein ATYR1923 disrupts an in vitro model of sarcoid granuloma formation

Authors: Suzanne Paz, Mark W. Julian, David Siefker, Erik Escobedo, Michaela Ferrer, Clara Polizzi, Lauren Guy, Christoph Burkart, Ryan Adams, Leslie Nangle, Elliott D. Crouser. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Session Title: Better Understanding of Sarcoidosis: New Keys

Presentation Format: Oral Presentation

Presentation Date and Time: September 7, 2021 from 9:35AM – 9:40AM ET

Full text of the abstracts will be available on the conference website on August 23, 2021.

About ATYR1923

aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases. ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl-tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr has completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-ascending dose, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient study of ATYR1923 that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923. Proof-of-mechanism for ATYR1923 was recently established in a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications, which demonstrated that ATYR1923 reduced inflammatory cytokine levels in patients consistent with preclinical models, including cytokines that are implicated in sarcoidosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease.