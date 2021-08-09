CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America

“It is an honor to be recognized for our team’s engagement for the second time. It is a credit to each and every one of our teammates for making CubeSmart a great place to work,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “Teammates tell us that our culture is special. We invest in them, and they invest in us. Together, we are able to make a difference for our customers, create a sense of belonging amongst our team, and grow personally and professionally. Having a truly engaged team carried us through a challenging year and we’ve become stronger because of what we faced together.”

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third largest operator in the self-storage industry, is being recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

A panel of 15 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement: Accountability & Performance; Belonging, Equity & Inclusion; Culture Alignment; Manager Empowerment; Professional & Personal Growth; Purpose & Leadership; Recognition & Rewards; and Wellbeing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. “This year’s 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a ‘people-first’ business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times.”

