Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation
F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 August 2021, at 15.00 EEST
Tom Jansson, M.Sc. (Econ.), (b. 1968) has been appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation, effective 1 September 2021. He will be a member of the Leadership Team and report to CEO Juhani Hintikka.
Before joining F-Secure Jansson has worked for example as CFO at Posti Group Corporation and Comptel Corporation.
“I warmly welcome Tom to F-Secure. He has broad experience in financial leadership and development. I expect a strong contribution from him to the company strategy execution and to further development of our financial processes”, says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of F-Secure.
F-SECURE CORPORATION
Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO
About Tom Jansson
Born 1968, M.Sc. (Econ)
Main employment history:
CFO, Posti Group Corporation, 2018-2021
CFO, Comptel Corporation, 2013-2017
Various leadership & finance positions, Tellabs Inc., 1994-2013
Current Board Memberships:
Member of the Board, Nightingale Health Plc, 2021–
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com
