checkAd

Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 August 2021, at 15.00 EEST

Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation

Tom Jansson, M.Sc. (Econ.), (b. 1968) has been appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation, effective 1 September 2021. He will be a member of the Leadership Team and report to CEO Juhani Hintikka.

Before joining F-Secure Jansson has worked for example as CFO at Posti Group Corporation and Comptel Corporation.

“I warmly welcome Tom to F-Secure. He has broad experience in financial leadership and development. I expect a strong contribution from him to the company strategy execution and to further development of our financial processes”, says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of F-Secure.

F-SECURE CORPORATION
Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO

***
About Tom Jansson
Born 1968, M.Sc. (Econ)
Main employment history:
CFO, Posti Group Corporation, 2018-2021
CFO, Comptel Corporation, 2013-2017
Various leadership & finance positions, Tellabs Inc., 1994-2013
Current Board Memberships:
Member of the Board, Nightingale Health Plc, 2021–

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 August 2021, at 15.00 EEST Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation Tom Jansson, M.Sc. (Econ.), (b. 1968) has been appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation, effective 1 September 2021. He …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board