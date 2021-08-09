ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, announced it has partnered with Health-E Commerce to offer its medical-grade, Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and related hearing products on FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com for the 70+ million consumers enrolled in tax-advantaged flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). In addition, InnerScope has launched its Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids on WellDeservedHealth.com , the online marketplace dedicated to individuals who participate in workplace wellness and health incentive programs through their employer.

Health-E Commerce (parent brand of FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com) is a consumer health and wellness online retailer and industry leader in the U.S. tax-free healthcare market. Health-E Commerce is on a mission to help individuals and families get more value from their health spending accounts. In addition to an exclusively eligible shopping experience that removes the guesswork spending FSA and HSA funds, Health-E Commerce is a leading source of online account education and product eligibility advocacy for consumers.

InnerScope's affordable medical-grade Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and related hearing products qualify as eligible products for FSA and HSA users. InnerScope offers its Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting rechargeable hearing aids that require no medical evaluation or prescription ("Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids") on FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com, websites. InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids are shipped directly to consumers' homes and designed to easily personalize the hearing aids to their hearing needs right out of the box in less than 10 minutes using any smartphone. As a result, InnerScope has "Made Hearing Easy and Affordable" by delivering premium medical and professional-grade hearing aids with the same quality of hearing experience and satisfaction at a fraction of the cost compared to hearing aids purchased through independent brick-and-mortar hearing care professionals.