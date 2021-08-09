checkAd

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC INND) Launches Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aid on FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, & WellDeservedHealth.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

InnerScope partners with Health-E Commerce to offer Medical-Grade Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids to the 70+ million consumers with pre-tax and tax-free health spending accounts

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire --  InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, announced it has partnered with Health-E Commerce to offer its medical-grade, Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and related hearing products on FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com for the 70+ million consumers enrolled in tax-advantaged flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). In addition, InnerScope has launched its Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids on WellDeservedHealth.com, the online marketplace dedicated to individuals who participate in workplace wellness and health incentive programs through their employer. 

Health-E Commerce (parent brand of FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com) is a consumer health and wellness online retailer and industry leader in the U.S. tax-free healthcare market. Health-E Commerce is on a mission to help individuals and families get more value from their health spending accounts.  In addition to an exclusively eligible shopping experience that removes the guesswork spending FSA and HSA funds, Health-E Commerce is a leading source of online account education and product eligibility advocacy for consumers.

InnerScope's affordable medical-grade Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and related hearing products qualify as eligible products for FSA and HSA users. InnerScope offers its Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting rechargeable hearing aids that require no medical evaluation or prescription ("Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids") on FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com, websites. InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids are shipped directly to consumers' homes and designed to easily personalize the hearing aids to their hearing needs right out of the box in less than 10 minutes using any smartphone. As a result, InnerScope has "Made Hearing Easy and Affordable" by delivering premium medical and professional-grade hearing aids with the same quality of hearing experience and satisfaction at a fraction of the cost compared to hearing aids purchased through independent brick-and-mortar hearing care professionals.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC INND) Launches Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aid on FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, & WellDeservedHealth.com InnerScope partners with Health-E Commerce to offer Medical-Grade Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids to the 70+ million consumers with pre-tax and tax-free health spending accountsROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board