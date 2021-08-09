checkAd

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
2-Aug-21 60,283 647.99 39,062,714.86
3-Aug-21 60,367 647.09 39,062,676.78
4-Aug-21 58,730 665.12 39,062,679.66
5-Aug-21 57,680 677.24 39,062,978.25
6-Aug-21 58,451 668.31 39,063,107.25

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771




