OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited signs definitive agreement with ISAWITFIRST

ISAWITFIRST is a curator of women’s and men’s fashion offering the latest trends in clothing and footwear and a leader in the growing phenomenon of “Fast Fashion.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with leading online fashion group ISAWITFIRST Ltd. (“ISAWITFIRST”) to display, promote, and sell ISAWITFIRST products on OOOOO’s unique live commerce shopping app.

Established four years ago, ISAWITFIRST, founded by Jalal Kamani, previously co-founder of Boohoo PLC, has grown rapidly to become a major online pure play fashion house in the UK.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe, Chief Technology Officer at ISAWITFIRST, commented that “the company sees video commerce and the partnership with OOOOO as a key driver of its growth going forward.”

Given their Instagram following of 1.3 million followers, established profile on social media and an active database in excess of 4 million, ISAWITFIRST is a natural partner for OOOOO to accelerate conversion to revenue producing subscribers on the OOOOO platform. ISAWITFIRST currently has an exclusive collaboration with the UK television series “Love Island,” which they have sponsored for the last 3 seasons of the show. Through such collaborations and partnership ISAWITFIRST is notably increasing OOOOO’s visibility amongst UK consumers without costly advertising or paid for media. The partnership will see OOOOO take a percentage of the Gross Merchandise Value that is generated on the ISAWITFIRST series within OOOOO’s disruptive technology.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe said, “From our first few months on the OOOOO platform, we have seen outstanding results. During live shows, we are able to capture immediate customer insight as well as engage in real-time with the audience. We are also seeing a drop in customer returns from orders made during live shows, an indication that a video is a better guide to customers than a still image. In addition, we are seeing sales conversion rates on OOOOO 2-4 times better than traditional fashion websites. That makes this platform exciting. Data suggests that the app is also helping us discover new customers. In our business, getting the first order in the hands of a customer is the hardest and most expensive.”