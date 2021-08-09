Stem Holdings d/b/a Driven By Stem Officially Launches its Budee E-Commerce and Delivery Platform in Oregon

Budee provides easy access to best-selling cannabis products with express delivery in 60 minutes or less across Greater Metro Portland, to be followed by the Eugene Metro in October

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem, (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced the official launch of its cannabis e-commerce and delivery platform in Oregon under its Budee proprietary brand. Consumers can order on www.shopbudee.com, or http://www.visittjs.com, Stem’s dispensary platform, for the full product line-up and, where available, express delivery in 60 minutes or less.

Budee will operate across Greater Metro Portland, offering a broad range of best-selling products, available through reliable, same-day and scheduled next-day delivery service. Additionally, Budee is anchored by Stem’s local TJ’s on Powell dispensary, recognized for its curated products including flower, pre-roll, concentrates and edibles, as well as non-cannabis gear. Beyond the Portland market, Budee will roll out across the remainder of the state over the next year, starting with the city of Eugene in October.

Budee currently operates in California, where it can service over 92% of the state’s population, and Oregon represents its first expansion market. The demand for cannabis products in Oregon experienced a significant acceleration in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with sales in the state eclipsing the $1 billion milestone. Additional new expansion markets, including Michigan, are planned for this year, with the anticipated opening of Stem’s newest dispensary in Kalamazoo in early September.

“Budee offers a unique customer solution in cannabis delivery,” stated Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer of Stem. “Our team has leveraged our expertise in delivery solutions to execute our Farm-to-Home strategy. From our cultivation and extraction labs, our commercial kitchen, and our wholesale and retail operations, we now connect market-leading cannabis brands with our own branded products direct-to-consumer. We aim to provide a consistent and personalized experience comparable to visiting a dispensary, but with the convenience and privacy of a best-in-class delivery service.”