Galane Gold Ltd. Commences Stoping at the Galaxy Ore Body and Provides an Update on Its Operations and Progress at the Summit Mine

As of the end of July, Galane Gold has commenced stoping in the Galaxy ore body and expects to see a marked increase in tonnes delivered to the processing plant going forward. This represents the final milestone to be met as the Company ramps up production to over 26,000 ounces per annum. (1)(2) In addition, Galaxy has exceeded its production budget for the second quarter, producing 2,496 ounces of gold (1,872 payable ounces). The Company also notes that Galaxy experienced no material effects from the recent unrest in South Africa.

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced stoping at the Galaxy ore body, and to provide an update on its operations and progress at the Summit Mine.

The Company’s Mupane property has continued to suffer from lower production than expected in the second quarter with problems experienced at its main jaw crusher, employee absence due to COVID-19, issues with its main incoming transformer and production complications at Tau due to poor performance by its mining contractor. Production at Mupane for the second quarter was however slightly better than the first quarter at 5,858 ounces. The Company is working closely with its mining contractor to improve its performance and with the Botswana Power Corporation to improve the power supply to the mine. The Company is forecasting an improvement in production in the next two quarters.(1)

Senior management has revised its plan to advance the recently-acquired Summit Mine and Banner Mill and now believes that there is scope to accelerate its plan to bring the asset back into production given the favourable condition of the plant and the development that already exists at the underground operations. Planning has commenced and the Company hopes to provide the market with a comprehensive update on its plans at Summit before the end of 2021.

Galane Gold CEO, Nick Brodie commented: “It is disappointing that we continue to face challenges at Mupane but we will continue to work diligently to address them and expect production improvements moving forward.

“The results at Galaxy exceeded our expectations which was due to the additional hard rock feed and the mined grades being higher than the block models predicted. In addition, the commencement of stoping in Galaxy is the last milestone in the ramp up to the completion of Phase 1.

“Finally, on the site visit to Summit, I was impressed by the condition of both the mill and the underground. There is already almost two years of potential production available from stopes in the underground due to historic development that was not exploited before the mine went into care and maintenance in 2013. This represents a great platform for us to restart the operation with minimal capital investment.”(1)