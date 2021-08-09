checkAd

Tempest Announces Appointment of Ronit Simantov, M.D. to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) (“Tempest”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the appointment of Ronit Simantov, M.D., a seasoned and accomplished industry veteran as well as hematology and oncology expert, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Simantov brings more than 20 years of experience in oncology research and product development.

“As we mature as a public company and advance our programs in the clinic, we are thrilled to expand our board with the expertise, capabilities and caliber of Dr. Simantov,” said Steve Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest. “We look forward to leveraging her insights gained from experience developing drugs through approval, as Tempest continues towards our goal of improving the treatment landscape for patients with cancer.”

Dr. Simantov holds an M.D. from New York University School of Medicine and a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University. She completed a residency in internal medicine at New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center, and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Dr. Simantov currently serves as chief medical officer at Gamida Cell, an advanced cell therapy company. Prior to joining Gamida Cell, Dr. Simantov served as head of oncology global medical affairs at Pfizer, where she was responsible for multiple programs including Sutent (sunitinib), Inlyta (axitinib), Ibrance (palbociclib), Bosulif (bosutinib) and Xalkori (crizotinib). Dr. Simantov previously led Phase 1-3 studies as vice president of clinical research at OSI Pharmaceuticals, and served as chief medical officer at CuraGen Corporation (acquired by Celldex), where she led development of small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates. At Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Simantov led the Phase 3 study of Nexavar (sorafenib) resulting in the first approval of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in renal cell carcinoma. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Simantov was on the academic faculty at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, where she directed the fellowship program and conducted angiogenesis and vascular biology research. She has authored over 40 peer-reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Simantov also serves on the board of Clovis Oncology.

