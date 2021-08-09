Tempest Announces Appointment of Ronit Simantov, M.D. to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) (“Tempest”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the appointment of Ronit Simantov, M.D., a seasoned and accomplished industry veteran as well as hematology and oncology expert, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Simantov brings more than 20 years of experience in oncology research and product development.



“As we mature as a public company and advance our programs in the clinic, we are thrilled to expand our board with the expertise, capabilities and caliber of Dr. Simantov,” said Steve Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest. “We look forward to leveraging her insights gained from experience developing drugs through approval, as Tempest continues towards our goal of improving the treatment landscape for patients with cancer.”