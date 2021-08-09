checkAd

Verizon scales edtech resources to over 3 million teachers in effort to leave no student behind

What you need to know:

  • Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free next-gen online education portal, provides access to immersive technology experiences leveraging augmented and virtual reality to all educators, launches August 23
  • 246 Title I schools join Verizon Innovative Learning, nearly doubling the program’s reach to 511 schools across the country
  • 5G Verizon Innovative Learning Lab unveiled in Miami and 40 new Verizon Innovative Learning Labs launch in Title I schools nationwide
  • Verizon Community Forward initiative is expected to reinvigorate community spaces in cities across the country, providing under-resourced populations with free access to resources and digital skills training

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As school districts across the country rebound from one of the most challenging years in history and prepare to re-open for in-person learning, many educators are looking for resources that will help students succeed following 18 months of disrupted schooling. Integrating technology, which became more prevalent than ever during the pandemic, into classrooms is crucial this back to school season.

With studies showing that low income students are as many as seven months behind in their education due to the pandemic1, Verizon is doubling down on its commitment to help ensure no student is left behind, providing education technology resources in support of digital inclusion with a number of initiatives to integrate immersive STEM technology into classrooms and communities. These efforts are part of the company’s investment to help vulnerable communities, which is expected to exceed $3 billion between 2020 to 2025.

"Digital inclusion was an important objective before the pandemic, and an area we’ve been investing in for years, but we’ve all learned now just how important it really is to achieve,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. "We're continuing to provide tech-fueled strategies to empower educators to help build the next generation of innovators who will continue to move our world forward."

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, Next-Gen Learning for All

Verizon is launching a new education portal, Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, that will, for the first time, scale the resources of Verizon Innovative Learning - the company’s education initiative addressing barriers to digital inclusion - and its proven approach to integrating technology into the classroom. Launching August 23, Verizon Innovative Learning HQ will provide next-gen learning for students, covering a range of subjects from history to biology, through access to the latest augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) education tools. The education portal will help teachers take advantage of immersive technology and recognize the benefits of tapping into next-generation tech in their lesson plans.

