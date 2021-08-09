Otoz Provides Update on Recently Launched Digital Retail Platform and Pilot for MINI USA Dealers

MINI USA and MINI Financial Services have selected Otoz as their preferred vendor to enable digital retail for MINI dealerships and consumers.

Otoz’s recently launched automotive retail platform, MINI Anywhere, provides MINI USA customers with a fully digital shopping experience, empowering the OEM’s marketing strategies and creating a new, automated sales channel for dealerships and lenders.

MINI Anywhere is now live and on track to onboard more California dealers, with five MINI dealerships online since launching its California pilot in late May and a planned expansion to Florida in the coming weeks.



CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otoz, a subsidiary of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today provided an update on its recently launched and expanding pilot program for MINI USA dealers.

The U.S. digital retail platform is designed to enable an end-to-end, online, car shopping experience for end consumers and create a new, automated sales channel for dealerships and lenders. Since its launch in late May of this year, the new platform has quickly gained traction. MINI’s digital retail program, called MINI Anywhere and powered by Otoz’s platform, is now live with five MINI dealerships; Otoz is also scheduled to onboard additional California-based dealers before an expansion into Florida in the coming weeks. Long term, the solution has the potential to be rolled out to the over 100 MINI dealerships across all 50 states.

In recent months, the automotive industry has witnessed a significant push towards digital transformation in the retail space. Marked by various announcements of newly formed partnerships, major acquisitions, and e-commerce pilots, stakeholders are racing to meet the consumer’s evolving expectation for online shopping options, including for traditionally in-person big-ticket items. While many digital retail tools in the market are still considered lead generators, facilitating only some of the purchase process online, Otoz has digitized the purchasing journey from vehicle search to payments, including the entire credit and contracting process.