Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 (TRUDHESA) for Treatment of Acute Migraine in the Journal Headache

Among the 38 Percent of Patients Who Self-Reported Two-Hour Pain Freedom for Their First TRUDHESA- Treated Attack, only 7.1 Percent and 14.3 Percent of Patients Reported Recurrence of Migraine at 24 and 48 hours post TRUDHESA Administration, Respectively

Exploratory Patient-Reported Outcomes Data Indicated More Than One Third of Patients Experienced Pain Freedom and Two Thirds Had Pain Relief Two Hours Following TRUDHESA Administration

The U.S. FDA Has Accepted TRUDHESA for Review with a Target PDUFA Date of September 6, 2021

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases who have high unmet medical needs, announced today that its pivotal Phase 3, open-label study, STOP 301, was published in the August 7, 2021 edition of Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain, the official journal of the American Headache Society. TRUDHESA (INP104) is dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) delivered directly into the vascular-rich upper nasal space using Impel’s proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology for the treatment of acute migraine.

“We are proud to announce the publication of our pivotal data, which further reinforce the potential for TRUDHESA to be a differentiated, well-tolerated treatment that, subject to approval by the FDA, has the potential to deliver rapid and reliable symptom relief for patients with acute migraine,” said Stephen Shrewsbury, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Impel NeuroPharma. “We were particularly pleased to see that most patients reported that TRUDHESA was easy to use, and allowed them to return to normal activities of daily living faster compared with their previous treatment.”

The publication, which can be found here, addresses the STOP 301 trial, which is an open-label study with the primary objective of assessing the long-term safety and tolerability of TRUDHESA in the acute treatment of migraine, with a specific focus on nasal mucosa and olfactory function. Exploratory objectives included efficacy assessments of migraine measures and a patient acceptability questionnaire.

“I am pleased to see pivotal data demonstrating that INP104 was both safe and tolerable with long-term use. This is welcome and important news to people living with migraine who have experienced inadequate relief with existing therapies and the physicians who treat them who are in need of new options,” said Tim Smith, M.D., RPh, FACP, AQH, First Vice President, The National Headache Foundation, STOP 301 Principal Investigator and lead author of the publication. “Right now, there is a critical need for non-oral treatment options in particular because many patients living with migraine also have related gastrointestinal disorders and are often unable to achieve relief with oral routes of administration.”