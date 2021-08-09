checkAd

Oncocyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced that management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Conference Details:

UBS Genomics 2.0 & MedTech Innovations Summit
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Location: Montage Laguna Beach
Format: 1x1 and Group Investor Meetings

6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Format: 1x1 and Group Investor Meetings

Investors interested in meeting with the Oncocyte Management team during these events should contact their respective UBS or Needham representatives.

About Oncocyte Corporation
Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage of care. DetermaRx identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO, a gene expression test currently used as a research tool in drug development, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s robust pipeline of future tests also includes DetermaTx, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based monitoring test DetermaCNI, and long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx, DetermaIO, DetermaTx, DetermaCNI and DetermaMx are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com





