checkAd

PolyPid to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on August 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad will present a corporate overview at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference being held August 17 – 18, 2021.

Ms. Czaczkes Akselbrad will deliver her corporate presentation on August 18 at 9:30am ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: Q3 Investor Summit Registration

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its ongoing clinical trials, plans to use the guidance provided by the FDA to progress with its SHIELD I program, the timing of top-line results of the SHIELD I trial, and the size and design of the SHIELD I trial. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 5, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Corporate Contact
PolyPid, Ltd.
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-747195700

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Nechama Feuerstein
551-444-0784
Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PolyPid to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on August 18, 2021 PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board