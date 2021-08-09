R1 Introduces R1 Entri Platform to Comprehensively Transform Patient Access and Experience Across Care Settings

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today introduced R1 Entri , an intelligent patient engagement solution, at booth #4721 at the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. Entri’s intuitive digital self-service capabilities empower patients to search, book, register and pay for care all in one experience, on any device.

Entri was created to simplify the healthcare process and eliminate the pervasive friction that plagues today’s patient journeys and provider interactions. Powered by R1 proprietary technologies, automation and deep domain expertise, Entri enables the total transformation of the revenue cycle process, helping patient and provider interactions start strong and consistently develop into lasting relationships.

Entri integrates the many revenue cycle touchpoints and disparate support systems found in ambulatory, acute and post-acute networks, allowing providers to manage patient access costs and intelligently match supply and demand. It also complements healthcare organizations’ existing technology infrastructures, helping them minimize disruption, streamline operations and simplify the healthcare experience.

“With the rise of consumerism and critical need for price transparency, the role of the revenue cycle must evolve beyond just billing and coding,” said Gary Long, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of R1. “Patient-centric technology should be considered the foundational element of the revenue cycle and, with the launch of Entri, we are enabling our customers’ efforts to meet the demand for a better patient experience while improving financial performance.”

“To effect real change, in one of the most complex operational areas within healthcare, a technology-forward approach is key,” said Vijay Kotte, executive vice president and chief solutions officer of R1. “Today’s launch of Entri marks a significant step forward for R1 in our drive to innovate revenue cycle technology and simplify healthcare.”

To learn more about R1 Entri, visit r1rcm.com/entri.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.