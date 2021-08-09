Innovative Food Holdings Launches Sustainable Packaging Solutions for its e-Commerce Offerings

“We are proud to offer environmentally-friendly packaging solutions to our e-commerce customers that provide comparable cost, strength and insulating characteristics to traditional polystyrene containers,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings. “Our customers want sustainable solutions, and after months of research and testing, we are thrilled about our recent launch of a 100% recyclable solution to protect the hundreds of thousands of perishable products we ship annually across the country. We are committed to doing our part to protect the environment and reduce our use of polystyrene containers.”

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs today announced the launch of industry-leading sustainable packaging solutions for the Company’s e-commerce and direct-to-consumer offerings including Mouth.com and igourmet.com.

IVFH will now use SEALED AIR brand TempGuard, insulated box liners that protect temperature-sensitive and perishable goods in transit for up to 48 hours. The thickness of SEALED AIR brand TempGuard insulated box liners can be adjusted for targeted thermal performance, using thermal modeling to maintain temperatures for one- and two-day ground shipping.

SEALED AIR brand TempGuard has improved productivity and material handling efficiencies, while also supporting a smaller footprint allowing IVFH to switch to a shipping box that is smaller than its original box. IVFH has transitioned all of its direct-to-consumer packaging to 100% sustainable and recyclable solutions, quickly becoming one of the leading users of SEALED AIR brand TempGuard in the country.

“As one of the largest direct-to-consumer perishable food providers in the country, it was important to find a solution that offered comparable performance to traditional polystyrene solutions. Since moving to SEALED AIR brand TempGuard, we have received amazing customer feedback and praise as we ensure a sustainable model for packaging,” Mr. Klepfish noted. “We are committed to utilizing sustainable packaging solutions to deliver perishable specialty foods and grocery products that arrive fresh to our customers. Additional programs are underway to further enhance our sustainability efforts and ensure we are doing our part to protect the environment.”