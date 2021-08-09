FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share.



The cash dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2021.