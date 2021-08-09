checkAd

Butterfly Network Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and enable global health equity, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided a business update.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Reported revenue of $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Reported gross profit of $8.2 million and a gross margin of 49.8%. Adjusted gross margin of 50.2%.
  • Appointed a new Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer to lead innovation and information technology infrastructure efforts to drive growth.
  • Butterfly iQ+ received a medical device license in Canada. This license included a new machine learning tool, Education View Guidance.
  • Launched three new obstetrics and gynecology solutions for Butterfly iQ+.

“As we continue our journey as a public company, we achieved another quarter of strong revenue growth, while driving progress against our foundational goals.” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, Butterfly’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commercial expansion in the US and international markets reflects broad interest in Butterfly across a variety of use-cases and settings. Building for long-term growth, we also made leadership appointments adding expertise in innovation and IT infrastructure.” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman. “Butterfly makes it possible to democratize imaging. With Butterfly, information is more accessible, reliable, and usable for providers and patients, enabling more informed decision making at the point of care.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue increased 40.0% to $16.5 million from $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Product revenue increased 30.3% to $13.0 million from $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Subscription revenue increased 94.3% to $3.5 million from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.2 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $8.3 million, compared to an adjusted gross profit of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Total gross margin for the quarter was 49.8%, compared to 1.4% in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin was 50.2%, compared to a 1.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses were $44.9 million, compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 93.3% primarily due to the build out of personnel and services to support growth initiatives and expenses incremental to being a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $2.9 million, compared to a net loss of $23.2 million during the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $28.5 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $509.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Innovation and Commercial Expansion

  • Launched new tools for the Butterfly iQ+ obstetrics and gynecology solution to supplement maternal and fetal health care delivery by providing additional clarity earlier and more often at the point-of-care.
  • Established partnership with Chindex Medical, a leading medical device distributor in Hong Kong to establish a commercial footprint in the Hong Kong region.
  • The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University distributed Butterfly iQ+ to all first-year medical students at their White Coat Ceremony held on August 6, 2021.

Conference Call

A conference call to review the second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for August 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 558-0160 (U.S.) or (236) 714-3222 (Outside U.S.) and referencing Conference ID 5067824. Additionally, a link to a live webcast of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Butterfly's website at Butterfly Network, Inc. - Events & Presentations - Events.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin. The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist readers of its consolidated financial statements in understanding the core operating results that its management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin, provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial performance over multiple periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin are key performance measures that the Company’s management uses to assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP measures facilitate internal comparisons of the Company’s operating performance on a more consistent basis. The Company uses these performance measures for business planning purposes and forecasting. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin enhance an investor’s understanding of the Company’s financial performance as they are useful in assessing its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate these measures in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating the Company’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin alongside other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, including net loss, gross profit, and gross margin.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of the Company’s GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, the Company has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, Adjusted gross profit to gross profit, and Adjusted gross margin to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-cash component of employee compensation expense, changes in its working capital needs, variances in its supply chain, the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of its ongoing operations, and other such items without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development of products and services, potential regulatory approvals, anticipated financial impacts and other effects of the Company’s business combination on its business, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for its products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company’s ability to raise financing in the future; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
(Unaudited)
 
Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
    

2021

    

2020

    

2021

    

2020

Revenue:                    
Product $

                            13,012

 

$

                              9,990

 

$

                            22,608

 

$

                            17,199

 

Subscription  

                              3,501

 

 

                              1,802

 

 

                              6,350

 

 

                              3,263

 

Total revenue  $

                           16,513

 

$

                           11,792

 

$

                           28,958

 

$

                           20,462

 

Cost of revenue:                            
Product

                              7,858

 

                            11,385

 

                            13,506

 

                            20,647

 

Subscription   

                                 435

 

 

                                 242

 

 

                                 814

 

 

                                 486

 

Total cost of revenue  $

                             8,293

 

$

                           11,627

 

$

                           14,320

 

$

                           21,133

 

Gross profit $

                             8,220

 

$

                                165

 

$

                           14,638

 

$

                               (671

)

Operating expenses:
Research and development $

                            17,088

 

$

                            11,940

 

                            32,804

 

                            24,456

 

Sales and marketing   

                            10,540

 

 

                              5,955

 

 

                            20,347

 

 

                            11,870

 

General and administrative   

                            17,279

 

 

                              5,341

 

 

                            51,920

 

 

                            10,583

 

Total operating expenses   

                           44,907

 

 

                           23,236

 

 

                        105,071

 

 

                           46,909

 

Loss from operations  $

                         (36,687

)

$

                         (23,071

)

$

                         (90,433

)

$

                         (47,580

)

Interest income  $

                                 607

 

$

                                   23

 

                                 846

 

                                 222

 

Interest expense   

                                    (7

)

 

                                (113

)

 

                                (645

)

 

                                (118

)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

                            33,458

 

                                   —

 

                            87,570

 

                                   —

 

Other income (expense), net   

                                (262

)

 

                                  (70

)

 

                                (895

)

 

                                  (99

)

Loss before provision for income taxes $

                           (2,891

)

$

                         (23,231

)

$

                           (3,557

)

$

                         (47,575

)

Provision for income taxes  

                                   51

 

 

                                   10

 

 

                                   75

 

 

                                   20

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss $

                           (2,942

)

$

                         (23,241

)

$

                           (3,632

)

$

                         (47,595

)

Net loss per common share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders, basic and diluted $

                               (0.02

)

$

                               (3.85

)

$

                               (0.02

)

$

                               (7.92

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders, basic and diluted  

                   192,180,141

 

 

                       6,034,191

 

 

                   149,286,700

 

 

                       6,006,711

 

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
(Unaudited)
 
    

June 30, 

    

December 31, 

    

2021

    

2020

Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $

                 19,605

 

$

                 60,206

 

Marketable securities

               489,890

 

                        —

 

Accounts receivable, net  

                   7,809

 

 

                   5,752

 

Inventories  

                 46,947

 

 

                 25,805

 

Current portion of vendor advances

                 17,115

 

                   2,571

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

                   9,294

 

 

                   2,998

 

Total current assets $

               590,660

 

$

                 97,332

 

Property and equipment, net

                   7,436

 

                   6,870

 

Non-current portion of vendor advances  

                 26,365

 

 

                 37,390

 

Other non-current assets  

                   6,802

 

 

                   5,599

 

Total assets $

               631,263

 

$

               147,191

 

Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)  
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $

                   5,264

 

$

                 16,400

 

Deferred revenue, current  

                 10,894

 

 

                   8,443

 

Accrued purchase commitments, current  

                 22,890

 

 

                 22,890

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

                 19,327

 

                 21,962

 

Total current liabilities $

                 58,375

 

$

                 69,695

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

                   4,840

 

                   2,790

 

Convertible debt

                        —

 

                 49,528

 

Loan payable

                        —

 

                   4,366

 

Warrant liabilities

                 99,754

 

                        —

 

Accrued purchase commitments, non-current

                 19,660

 

                 19,660

 

Other non-current liabilities

                   2,282

 

                   2,146

 

Total liabilities $

               184,911

 

$

               148,185

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
Convertible preferred stock:
Convertible preferred stock (Series A, B, C and D) $.0001 par value with an aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $383,829 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 107,197,118 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

                        —

 

               360,937

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
Class A common stock $.0001 par value; 600,000,000 and 116,289,600 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 167,477,126 and 6,593,291 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

                        17

 

                          1

 

Class B common stock $.0001 par value; 27,000,000 and 26,946,089 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 26,426,937 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

                          3

 

                        —

 

Additional paid-in capital

               844,770

 

                 32,874

 

Accumulated deficit

              (398,438

)

              (394,806

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) $

               446,352

 

$

              (361,931

)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $

               631,263

 

$

               147,191

 

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)
 
Six months ended June 30, 

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

     $

                             (3,632

)

     $

                           (47,595

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

   

  Depreciation and amortization 

 

                                 915

 

 

                                 593

 

  Non-cash interest expense on convertible debt

                                 389

 

                                 113

 

  Stock-based compensation expense

                            28,035

 

                              5,345

 

  Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

                           (87,570

)

                                   —

 

  Other

                                 498

 

                              1,000

 

  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

    Accounts receivable

                             (1,979

)

                             (3,198

)

    Inventories

 

                           (21,113

)

 

                             (2,994

)

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

                             (6,352

)

                                 535

 

    Vendor advances

                             (3,519

)

                              2,281

 

    Accounts payable

                           (11,088

)

                              1,630

 

    Deferred revenue

                              4,501

 

                              2,928

 

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

                                 986

 

                                  (44

)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

                         (99,929

)

$

                         (39,406

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities:              
  Purchases of marketable securities

                         (692,514

)

                                   —

 

  Sales of marketable securities

                          202,000

 

                                   —

 

  Purchases of property and equipment  

                             (1,829

)

 

                             (1,908

)

Net cash used in investing activities $

                       (492,343

)

$

                           (1,908

)

   
Cash flows from financing activities:    
  Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants  

                            11,686

 

 

                                 224

 

  Net proceeds from equity infusion from the Business Combination

                          548,403

 

                                   —

 

  Proceeds from loan payable  

                                   —

 

                              4,366

 

  Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt  

                                   —

 

                            20,150

 

  Payment of loan payable

                             (4,366

)

                                   —

 

  Payments of debt issuance costs

                                  (52

)

                                   —

 

Net cash provided by financing activities $

                        555,671

 

$

                           24,740

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $

                         (36,601

)

$

                         (16,574

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

                            60,206

 

                            90,002

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $

                            23,605

 

$

                            73,428

 

 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents $

                            19,605

 

$

                            73,428

 

Restricted cash

                              4,000

 

                                   —

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $

                           23,605

 

$

                           73,428

 

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)
 
Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue      $

                         16,513

 

$

                         11,792

 

$

                         28,958

 

$

                         20,462

 

Cost of revenue  

                           8,293

 

 

                         11,627

 

 

                         14,320

 

 

                         21,133

 

Gross profit $

                         8,220

 

$

                             165

 

$

                       14,638

 

$

                           (671

)

 
Gross margin

49.8

%

1.4

%

50.5

%

-3.3

%

 
Add:                            
Depreciation and amortization  

                                72

 

 

                                24

 

 

                              160

 

 

                                46

 

Warranty liability policy change  

                               —

 

 

                               —

 

 

                            (560

)

 

                               —

 

Adjusted gross profit $

                         8,292

 

$

                             189

 

$

                       14,238

 

$

                           (625

)

 
Adjusted gross margin

50.2

%

1.6

%

49.2

%

-3.1

%

BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)
 
Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
(In thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss      $

                        (2,942

)

     $

                     (23,241

)

     $

                        (3,632

)

     $

                     (47,595

)

Interest income  

                            (607

)

 

                              (23

)

 

                            (846

)

 

                            (222

)

Interest expense  

                                  7

 

 

                              113

 

 

                              645

 

 

                              118

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

                       (33,458

)

                               —

 

                       (87,570

)

                               —

 

Other expense, net  

                              262

 

 

                                70

 

 

                              895

 

 

                                99

 

Provision for income taxes  

                                51

 

 

                                10

 

 

                                75

 

 

                                20

 

Stock based compensation  

                           7,738

 

 

                           2,662

 

 

                         28,035

 

 

                           5,345

 

Depreciation and amortization  

                              456

 

 

                              308

 

 

                              915

 

 

                              593

 

CEO transition costs

                               —

 

                               —

 

                           5,398

 

                               —

 

Warranty liability policy change

                               —

 

                               —

 

                            (560

)

                               —

 

Transaction bonus  

                               —

 

 

                               —

 

 

                           1,653

 

 

                               —

 

Adjusted EBITDA   $

                     (28,493

)

  $

                     (20,101

)

  $

                     (54,992

)

  $

                     (41,642

)

 

Butterfly Network Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and enable global health equity, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and …

