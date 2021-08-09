checkAd

Angela Sun to Join Cushman & Wakefield Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the appointment of Angela Sun to its Board of Directors. Sun is a Partner at Rise Health Group, a digital health company. Sun will join the Board as an independent director on November 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005378/en/

Angela Sun (Photo: Business Wire)

Angela Sun (Photo: Business Wire)

“Angela’s years of experience serving on boards and working across a diverse range of sectors, including data and technology, financial services, government and healthcare, will prove extremely valuable to our firm as we strive to provide innovative solutions to our clients. We are pleased to welcome her to the Board,” said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield.

Sun is also a director on the boards of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) supported by Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Prior to Rise Health Group, Sun was Chief Operating Officer and Partner at Alpha Edison, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm. Before that, she spent 10 years at Bloomberg L.P., most recently as Global Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, where she created a platform for evaluating emerging technologies and led M&A and commercial partnerships across the company’s media, financial products, enterprise and data businesses. During her tenure at the company, she also served as Chief-of-Staff to Bloomberg’s CEO and created the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, a first-of-its-kind social index product that has become an industry standard for corporates, exchanges and investors. Prior to Bloomberg L.P., Sun was a Senior Policy Advisor in the Bloomberg Administration. She also worked at management consultancy McKinsey & Company in Financial Services and Healthcare, and at J.P. Morgan as an investment banker.

Sun holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. She currently serves as a trustee on the boards of the Museum of Arts and Design and Second Stage Theater, is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and serves on the Advisory Council of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angela Sun to Join Cushman & Wakefield Board of Directors Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the appointment of Angela Sun to its Board of Directors. Sun is a Partner at Rise Health Group, a digital health company. Sun will join the Board as an independent director on November 1, 2021. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021; Announces Planned CEO Succession, John Forrester to become Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022 and Brett White to remain Executive Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Cushman & Wakefield Represents Landlord Hines in 10 Leases Totaling 170,000 SF in Salt Lake City
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Cushman & Wakefield Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten