TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Second Independent Data Monitoring Committee Review of Safety Data from ENVASARC Pivotal Trial

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the ENVASARC pivotal trial has recommended that the trial proceed as planned following the review of 12 week safety data from more than 20 patients enrolled into the trial as of May 2021. The safety data reviewed included data from more than 10 patients enrolled into cohort A of treatment with single agent envafolimab and more than 10 patients enrolled into cohort B of treatment with envafolimab and Yervoy (ipilimumab).



“Envafolimab continues to be well tolerated as a single agent and when combined with Yervoy in refractory sarcoma patients who are enrolled in the ENVASARC trial. We remain on track for the Independent Data Monitoring Committee to review interim efficacy data in the fourth quarter of this year,” said James Freddo, M.D., TRACON’s Chief Medical Officer.