DGAP-News Media and Games Invest SE will publish its Half Year Report on August 18, 2021, and presents the Q2'21 results at its Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.08.2021, 14:10   

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media and Games Invest SE will publish its Half Year Report on August 18, 2021, and presents the Q2'21 results at its Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2021

09.08.2021 / 14:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest SE will publish its Half Year Report on August 18, 2021, and presents the Q2'21 results at its Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2021

August 09, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will be publishing its Half Year Report 2021 on August 18, 2021 (previously communicate date of 31 August 2021). The reason for the advance of the Q2'21 results is that the consolidation of the financial information will be finished earlier than expected. The results will be disclosed via press release and the Half Year Report will be published on the company's website www.mgi-se.com.

Moreover, MGI invites investors to the videocast of their Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2021, starting at 10.30 am CEST, where, in addition to the financial results, the management will give an update on the company's games and media operations and growth strategy. Presentations will be held by members of the top management of Media and Games Invest: CEO Remco Westermann, CFO Paul Echt, MGI COO and gamigo CEO Jens Knauber and Verve Group's CRO Sameer Sondhi and CPO Ionut Ciobotaru.

Agenda:

10.30 - MGI Business Update

10.50 - Deep Dive Games Segment

11.25 - Coffee Break

11.40 - Deep Dive Media Segment

12.15 - Break

13.15 - Financial Update Q2 and H1'21

13.35 - Outlook

13.50 - Q&A

Participants will be able to ask questions via phone or mail during the Q&A at the end of the presentation. The video cast and the presentation will be available on the Media and Games Invest website (www.mgi-se.com) after the event.

