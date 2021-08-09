Hill International Selected to Continue Capital Program Administration Services for the City of Philadelphia’s Capital Program at Philadelphia International Airport

Hill’s services under the new contract will encompass end-to-end Capital Program services by assisting and managing the implementation of Capital projects. This includes capital budget development and implementation; financial governance and oversight; grants management services; program management system development and maintenance; capital development support; purchasing and maintenance support. Through these and other as-needed services, the Hill team will help PHL efficiently manage the Capital Program and realize cost savings wherever possible. The Hill team currently assigned to the PHL Capital Program will remain largely in-place, offering continuity and proven expertise.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the City of Philadelphia, Division of Aviation, to provide Capital Program Administration support services for the City’s ongoing Capital Program at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Hill has supported PHL’s Capital Program for more than 20 years, helping to manage and implement budgets, deliver cost efficiencies, maximize investments, and advance the City’s diversity goals.

“As travel resumes post-COVID-19 restrictions, airports are seeing a corresponding return to air travel, and PHL is no exception,” explains Hill International Senior Program Manager Satheesh Raja, PMP. “PHL did an outstanding job during the pandemic of protecting passengers and staff and is ready now to ramp up the Capital Program. Our team will continue to provide the oversight and support PHL to make sure their passenger and cargo projects are executed as planned and as cost-effectively as possible.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds, “It’s exciting to see air travel recovering at PHL in particular and around the world in general. The success of PHL’s Capital Program is a testament to Hill’s management capabilities, and reflective of the trust our aviation clients have in our teams.”

