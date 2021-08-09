Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with Investments and Dialogue (NJ Ayuk)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Oh look, it's another heartfelt plea to help Africa.In this case, the call to action has come from Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's executive vice-president for the European Green …

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Oh look, it's another heartfelt plea to help Africa. In this case, the call to action has come from Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). In a recent opinion piece in Al Jazeera, "It's time to make energy poverty in Africa a thing of the past," Mr. Timmermans and Mr. Birol correctly describe the huge energy poverty problem in our continent, noting that nearly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack reliable electricity. Africa's solution, they proclaim, is to harness "cheap renewables and green investments" to meet the continent's electricity-generation needs. And how will we achieve that goal? The world must come together, they explain, to drive (or perhaps even shove) African countries toward green energy and away from fossil fuels, full speed ahead.