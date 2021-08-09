Barksdale Commences Drilling at San Javier

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 drilling program at San Javier, located in Sonora, Mexico.Rick …

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale stated: "This is the first drill program in Barksdale's corporate history, and we couldn't be more excited to start testing the initial targets at San Javier. I was in Mexico to oversee the start of the program and am very pleased with the quality and professional nature of our team, including the drill crew. We look forward to providing additional updates as we advance the drilling program and begin to release technical updates to the market."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Hole SJ-21-01 from the Cerro Verde zone (left). View from the top of Cerro Verde looking east (right).

The first drill hole from our 5,000-meter Phase I drilling program is now underway at the Cerro Verde zone, where copper oxide mineralization can be found at surface. The primary goal of the program is testing the controls to San Javier deposit at Cerro Verde as well as to step out from known areas of previously drilled mineralization. Additionally, the Phase I program will provide metallurgical samples that will be used to initiate column test work with McClelland Labs, which will provide the Company with metal recovery data that is necessary to continue advancing the project towards development. Upon completion of the Phase I program, the resulting higher drilling density will also serve to increase confidence within an updated 3D geologic model that will form the base for a new resource estimate. Based on the results from the Phase I program, Barksdale may decide to extend the drilling campaign at San Javier.

Barksdale has contracted Globexplore Drilling S.A. de C.V, based in Hermosillo, Mexico, to complete the initial Phase I drilling program with a single diamond drill rig. Depending on drill advancement rates, the initial 5,000-meter oriented core program is estimated to take less than twelve weeks to complete, with assays and other technical updates occurring over the remainder of 2021. The drilling program at San Javier has been designed and will be overseen by Tom Simpson, Barksdale's SVP of Exploration, with Gambusino Prospector de Mexico S.A. de C.V executing the technical program and managing the day-to-day logistics.