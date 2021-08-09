checkAd

Barksdale Commences Drilling at San Javier

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 14:23  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 drilling program at San Javier, located in Sonora, Mexico.Rick …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 drilling program at San Javier, located in Sonora, Mexico.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale stated: "This is the first drill program in Barksdale's corporate history, and we couldn't be more excited to start testing the initial targets at San Javier. I was in Mexico to oversee the start of the program and am very pleased with the quality and professional nature of our team, including the drill crew. We look forward to providing additional updates as we advance the drilling program and begin to release technical updates to the market."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Hole SJ-21-01 from the Cerro Verde zone (left). View from the top of Cerro Verde looking east (right).

The first drill hole from our 5,000-meter Phase I drilling program is now underway at the Cerro Verde zone, where copper oxide mineralization can be found at surface. The primary goal of the program is testing the controls to San Javier deposit at Cerro Verde as well as to step out from known areas of previously drilled mineralization. Additionally, the Phase I program will provide metallurgical samples that will be used to initiate column test work with McClelland Labs, which will provide the Company with metal recovery data that is necessary to continue advancing the project towards development. Upon completion of the Phase I program, the resulting higher drilling density will also serve to increase confidence within an updated 3D geologic model that will form the base for a new resource estimate. Based on the results from the Phase I program, Barksdale may decide to extend the drilling campaign at San Javier.

Barksdale has contracted Globexplore Drilling S.A. de C.V, based in Hermosillo, Mexico, to complete the initial Phase I drilling program with a single diamond drill rig. Depending on drill advancement rates, the initial 5,000-meter oriented core program is estimated to take less than twelve weeks to complete, with assays and other technical updates occurring over the remainder of 2021. The drilling program at San Javier has been designed and will be overseen by Tom Simpson, Barksdale's SVP of Exploration, with Gambusino Prospector de Mexico S.A. de C.V executing the technical program and managing the day-to-day logistics.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barksdale Commences Drilling at San Javier VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 drilling program at San Javier, located in Sonora, Mexico.Rick …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Hannan Soil Sampling Continues to Extend Scale and Define Continuity of Copper-Silver ...
SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
IMC Partners with Leading US Brand to Launch cbdMD Products in Israel and Provides Further Details ...
Urban Television Network Corp Stock Symbol Urbt To Launch Crypto Mining Operation
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...