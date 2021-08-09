H+H International Likely to Raise Outlook, Analyst Says Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 14:20 | 22 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 14:20 | (PLX AI) – H H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.H H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with high demand and potential for significant price … (PLX AI) – H H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.H H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with high demand and potential for significant price … (PLX AI) – H+H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.

H+H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with high demand and potential for significant price increases, Danske said

NOTE: H+H raised its outlook at the Q1 report

Revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) is currently expected to be in the range 2% to 7% (raised from previously 0% to 5%)

EBIT before special items is currently expected to be in the range of DKK 330 million to DKK 390 million (raised from DKK 310 million to DKK 370 million before Q1)



