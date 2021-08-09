checkAd

H+H International Likely to Raise Outlook, Analyst Says

Autor: PLX AI
09.08.2021, 14:20  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – H H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.H H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with high demand and potential for significant price …

  • (PLX AI) – H+H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.
  • H+H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with high demand and potential for significant price increases, Danske said
  • NOTE: H+H raised its outlook at the Q1 report
  • Revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) is currently expected to be in the range 2% to 7% (raised from previously 0% to 5%)
  • EBIT before special items is currently expected to be in the range of DKK 330 million to DKK 390 million (raised from DKK 310 million to DKK 370 million before Q1)


H+H International Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H+H International Likely to Raise Outlook, Analyst Says (PLX AI) – H H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.H H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with high demand and potential for significant price …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Veoneer Says Qualcomm Bid Likely Superior Proposal; to Engage in Discussions
AstraZeneca Positive Enhertu Data Can Lead to $2 Billion in Sales: Analysts
Wacker Neuson Q2 EBIT EUR 56.5 Million
Lufthansa Likely to Underperform on Capital Increase Uncertainty, Analyst Says
Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated
PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say
Pandora Rebounds as Carnegie Sees Buying Opportunity
Vestas Ventures invests in Salamander Quick Lift Crane Technology
Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says